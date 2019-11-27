These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Frederick Lane Owen, 53, homeless, booked at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, charged with criminal trespass.
• Tanner Wayne Steves, 21, Chesterfield, booked at 10:03 a.m. Sunday, charged with disorderly conduct and hold for parole violation.
• Antoine Robert Whitfield, 26, 300 block of East 36th Street, booked at noon Sunday, charged with hold for parole violation.
• Kelsa Lynn Tunnell, 23, Elwood, booked at 12:18 p.m. Sunday, charged with battery.
• Todd Anthony Allen, 34, Louisville, Kentucky, booked at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, on a charge of rape.
• John David Barger, 41, homeless, Anderson, booked at 5:33 p.m. Sunday, charged with criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Matthew Brady Cassel, 28, Alexandria, booked at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, charged with failure to appear.
• Kenneth Allen Helton, 41, 1800 block of Noble Street, booked at 11:22 p.m. Sunday, charged with failure to appear.
• James Scott Chabal, 60, Indianapolis, booked at 12:43 a.m. Monday, charged with two counts of public intoxication.
• Richard Herald Back, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, booked at 12:53 a.m. Monday, charged with failure to return to lawful detention and violation of suspended sentence.
• Keaira Leigh Smith, 18, Pendleton, booked at 12:56 a.m. Monday, charged with failure to appear.
• Damion Michael McPhearson, 25, Elwood, booked at 3:24 a.m. Monday, charged with resisting law enforcement and a probation violation.
• David James David, 31, Elwood, booked at 10:22 a.m. Monday, charged with violation of probation.
• Mark William Gregory, 60, Pendleton, booked at 10:59 a.m. Monday, charged with two counts of return to county jail by court order.
• Matthew Edward Baugh, 29, Alexandria, booked at 12:50 p.m. Monday, charged with invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Kasey Jo Helen Sowards, 27, 3100 block of E. 14th Street, booked at 1:29 p.m. Monday, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Shaun Del Wood, 35, Ingalls, booked at 2:56 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Jeremy Bryan Ducheteau, 33, Elwood, booked at 4:43 p.m. Monday, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Steven Lee Tompkins, 18, 1700 block of Redfern Way, booked at 5:47 p.m. Monday, charged with attempted dangerous possession of a firearm.
• Steven Edward Maynard, 50, Frankton, booked at 6:54 p.m. Monday, charged with neglect of a dependent.
• Tina Darlene Taylor, 50, 2400 block of Main Street, booked at 7:44 p.m. Monday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Denise Marie Wenson, 54, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, booked at 8:20 p.m. Monday, charged with domestic battery.
• Timothy Lee Vaughn, 65, homeless Anderson, booked at 8:31 p.m. Monday, charged with domestic battery.
• Thomas Wayne Gregory, 45, 100 block of Jackson Street, booked at 9:14 p.m. Monday, charged with violation of work release and violation of sanctions.
• Bridgette Marie Abbott, 34, Alexandria, booked at 11:49 p.m. Monday, charged with two counts of contempt of court.
• Joshua Dale Pugh, 32, 500 block of Federal Drive, booked at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, charged with two counts of contempt of court.
• Aaron Harry Moneyhun, 22, 400 block of Vinyard Street, booked at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated.
• Troy Wayne Thornberry, 34, 1800 block of Woodbine Drive, booked at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.