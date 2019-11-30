Jail log
The following people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ta’kia Levet Gardner-Townsend, 38, of the 3200 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked at 12:02 a.m. Thursday, habitual offender.
• Malaysia Diane Webb, 19, of the 1600 block of East County Road 240 North, Anderson. Booked at 12:58 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Mannie Evan Paschal, 25, of the 1100 block of Harter Boulevard, Anderson. Booked at 3:35 a.m. Thursday, habitual traffic offender.
• Dustin Allen Lloyd, 39, of the 6300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked at 4:33 a.m. Thursday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
• Joseph William Gipson, 26, of the 7800 block of South County Road 400 East, Markleville. Booked at 5:08 a.m. Thursday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
• Damian Marquiste Fuller, 40, of the 10900 block of Riverwood Boulevard, Indianapolis. Booked at 7:54 a.m. Thursday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• James Robert Burton, 24, of the 2600 block of Chippewa Drive, Anderson. Booked at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, theft, failure return lawful detention, resisting law enforcement and possession of syringe.
• Heather Collene Abbott, 41, of the 1600 block of West 16th Street, Muncie. Booked at 12:13 p.m. Thursday, escape.
• Dustin Michael Rhodes, 23, of the 4000 block of Suzanne Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, DWS – criminal suspension, possession of methamphetamine and violation of suspended sentence.
• Kelli Nicole Johnson, 34, of the 3100 block of Paradise Drive, Anderson. Booked at 8:47 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and hold for 10 day probation violation.
• James Couch Jr., 47, of the 2400 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:53 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and theft.
• Terri Lee Bell, 21, of the 300 block of South Highway 13, Fortville. Booked at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, theft.
• Tina Henrietta Tukes, 36, of the 4000 block of South County Road 50 West, Anderson. Booked at 12:38 a.m. Friday, battery: no or minor injury.
• Darell Lashae Watkins, 48, of the 1100 block of Manor Court, Anderson. Booked at 3:44 a.m. Friday, DWS: prior.
• Juan Jose Padin-Hernandez, 31, of the 2300 block of Melody Lane, Anderson. Booked at 3:47 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Nicholas Benton Leakey, 37, of the 300 block of Beauvoir Circle, Anderson. Booked at 6:06 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
