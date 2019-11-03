Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Joseph Ryan, 24, 14400 Lee Stewart Lane, Fishers. Booked 5:23 p.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction; operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating while intoxicated.
• Julie Ann Hanna, 45, 1900 block of North County Road 300 West, New Castle. Booked 5:26 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Haley Marie Carson, 22, 2900 block of Huntsville Road, Pendleton. Booked 7:57 p.m. Friday, auto theft and conversion.
• Kenneth Allen Nelson Huffman, 40, 700 block of Greenhill Way, Anderson. Booked 7:57 p.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• James Melvin Minner, 55, 1300 block of Water Bluff Way, Anderson. Booked 8:51 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Lewis Tyrone Jones Sr., 48, 2900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 1:30 a.m. Saturday, violation of work release.
• Shannon Duane Wooden Jr., 19, 200 block of East Water Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:40 a.m. Saturday, criminal mischief, theft and burglary.
• April Ann Beemer, 41, 3600 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Clinton Allen Dean, 29, 2100 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 2:23 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ebony Nicole Robinson, 22, 2700 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 2:39 a.m. Saturday, theft.
• Joshua Omery Charles Couch, 36, 1200 block of East Sigler Street, Frankton. Booked 4:01 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Brad Alan Scherzinger, 39, 10800 block of August Drive, Ingalls. Booked 4:04 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery with a child present, no serious injury.
• Kyle Patrick Burris, 33, 8600 block of West County Road 825 North, Middletown. Booked 4:18 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Xanthe Helena Kopp, 33, 700 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 5:27 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Brian J. Palmer, 42, 3900 block of Gun Barn Road, Anderson. Booked 6:49 a.m. Saturday, burglary and theft.
• Reshanda Kishe Allen, 37, 2400 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:13 a.m. Saturday, battery, no/minor injury.
