Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 259. Total in custody: 373.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Truxton Lee McKigney, 19, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:29 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Ernesto Rodriguez Torres, 62, 1700 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 2:28 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Andrew Michael Robinson, 34, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:50 a.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Octavis Asante Holiday, 45, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 10:18 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer and battery with injury on another person.
• Billy Todd Sullivan Jr., 40, 200 block of Elva Street, Anderson. Booked 11:27 a.m. Thursday, exploitation of a dependent or an endangered adult, interference with the reporting of a crime and neglect of dependent.
• Misty Dawn Lukens-Carey, 42, 100 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:59 p.m. Thursday, parole violation.
• Amber Lynn Barker, 29, 100 block of West Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 4:48 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Ian Michael Turner, 30, 600 block of South Mill Street, Tipton. Booked 5:21 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Donald Lee Swain, 45, 1400 block of Cedar Street, Anderson. Booked 5:33 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear; operating after lifetime suspension; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Mario Dimas, 26, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:07 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Tanner Wayne Steves, 21, 200 block of Eastman Road, Chesterfield. Booked 8:30 p.m. Thursday, disorderly conduct.
• Ashley Nicole King, 31, 2100 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 1:03 a.m. Friday, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Eric Kriss Runyan, 28, 1200 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 3:40 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
