Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 284, total in custody 396.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Letarus Maurice Peeples, 40, of the 200 block of North Second Street, Summitville. Booked at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence, failure to return to lawful detention and two charges of theft.
• Thomas Martin Wisehart, 71, of the 4300 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, OWI and OWI: previous conviction.
• Aubrey Erin Stone, 22, of the 4300 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, battery: other person-bodily injury.
• Rachel Renea Johnson, 36, of the 2300 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Ronald Gene Whited, 50, of the 2175 block of North Bilbrey Lane, Anderson. Booked at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Lance Christopher Morgan, 29, of the 1700 block of Redfern Way, Anderson. Booked at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday, three charges of failure to appear.
• Benjamin Lucas Jones, 27, of the 1400 block of South 29th Street, Elwood. Booked at 12:57 a.m. Thursday, rape, criminal confinement, strangulation, intimidation, domestic battery, cruelty to an animal and interference with reporting of crime.
• Timothy Shawn Byrd, 42, of the 100 block of North 10th Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:12 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Frank Dean Kushneruk, 56, of the 1900 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery and battery: injury to endangered adult.
• Jordan Allen Reed, 26, of the 400 block of North Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:52 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and violation adult day reporting.
• Mark Anthony Colyer, 36, of the 2900 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:06 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, intimidation with deadly weapon, domestic battery with deadly weapon family household member, criminal confinement, strangulation and pointing a firearm.
• Breayona Jasmine Marshall, 22, of the 10300 block of Governors Lane, Indianapolis. Booked at 2:33 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Shannon Donald Matherly, 22, of the 200 block of South 16th Street, Elwood. Booked at 2:34 a.m. Thursday, parole violation.
• Steve Allen Vincent Jr., 34, of the 400 block of North Third Street, Elwood. Booked at 6:13 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and hold for in home detention.
• Marquise Synque Hayes, 24, of the 3400 block of South K Drive, Chicago, Illinois. Booked at 6:41 a.m. Thursday, assisting a criminal and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.