Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 271, total in custody 400.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Donnie Jermaine Smith, 43, 2200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:55 a.m. Saturday, battery, no/minor injury; possession of methamphetamine, criminal contempt of court.
• Ammon Andrew Wheeler, 42, 500 block of East Indiana 28, Alexandria. Booked 1:50 a.m. Saturday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Marcus Allen Prickett, 21, homeless, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Saturday, robbery, pointing a firearm and contempt of court.
• Jerrica Lynn Sanders-Abda, 44, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:50 a.m. Saturday, violation of in-home detention.
• Sarah Shayree Luyet, 34, 100 block of School Street, Markleville. Booked 3:44 a.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to return to lawful detention. Violation of Continuum of Sanctions, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while suspended, prior, and failure to appear.
• Anthony Jay Carter, 44, 300 block of East Commercial, Hartford City. Booked 4:21 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Jeremy David Plummer, 31, 800 block of North West Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:27 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lorraine Ann Marsh, 52, first block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 5:50 a.m. Saturday, criminal mischief, domestic battery and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Samantha Jane Hand, 26, 1300 block of Rangeline Road, Anderson. Booked 6:05 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Taylor Marie Hubble, 18, 1700 block of South Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked 9:41 a.m. Saturday, theft.
• Joel M Dockery, 23, 500 block of North Eight Street, Middletown. Booked 10:29 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Zachary Donovan Myers, 22, 10500 block of North County Road 100 East, Alexandria. Booked 10:37 a.m. Saturday, intimidation. Battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Erica N. Troutman, 26, 9200 block of West County Road 1000 North, Elwood. Booked 10:40 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Danyelle Lucille Penticuff, 44, 8300 block of West County Road 1050 South, Fortville. Booked 11:15 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Michael R. Rushton, 30, 900 block of County Road 240 North, Anderson. Booked 1:23 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, robbery and resisting law enforcement.
• David Edgar Weaver, 45, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 12:15 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Johnny Lee Whigum III, 21, 2100 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 1:16 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Ryan Eugene Clark Tallman, 23, 12500 block of West County Road 350 South, Anderson. Booked 1:56 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts of domestic battery.
• Tony Allen White, 38, 1100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Monday, false informing.
• Dakota Wayne Leever, 19, 2300 block of Carter Drive, Henderson, Kentucky. Booked 6:58 p.m. Monday, theft, two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Joseph Lee Rhoads, 47, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 6:59 p.m. Monday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Danny Joel Helton, 48, 800 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:05 p.m. Monday, auto theft.
