jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 262, total in custody 379.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Shane Alistar Reddington, 27, 1200 block of East First Street, Greenfield. Booked 8:46 a.m. Thursday, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
• Rachel Anna Armenta, 40, 500 block of Memorial Drive, New Castle. Booked 12:35 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury.
• Anthony John Williams Jr., 38, 3800 block of Bennett Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:31 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Christopher Alan Dale, 39, 5100 block of West County Road 400 North, Anderson. Booked 7:32 p.m. Thursday, counterfeiting.
• Michael Paul Akin, 40, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 12:51 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Kiera Roshae Black, 24, 3900 block of Champion Court, Anderson. Booked 12:51 a.m. Friday, false informing and intimidation.
• Jerry Thomas McLeod, 36, homeless. Booked 2:14 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Gabrielle Ann Hays, 25, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:33 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Frank Robert Collins, 62, 6600 block of Rosalind Lane, Anderson. Booked 2:39 a.m. Friday, theft.
• Matthew Stephen Glover, 31, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:03 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Cole Allen Belser, 22, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 4:45 a.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Justin Allen Hensley, 21, 2400 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 4:53 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Billy Eugene Ford, 44, 2200 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:53 a.m. Friday, theft.
• Carl Raymond Lawson III, 53, 1000 block of East Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:26 a.m., check deception and fraud on financial institutions.
• Klayton Ray Daniels, 27, 12200 block of Gallant Fox, Noblesville. Booked 6:32 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
