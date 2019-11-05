Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 282, total in custody 388.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christopher Philip Dailey, 48, first block of Natasha Drive, Noblesville. Booked 8:14 p.m. Saturday, strangulation and battery, no/minor injury.
• Martaes Lewuan Beverly, 25, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:50 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, parole violation, domestic battery and criminal confinement.
• Brandon Arlen Anderson, 34, 1600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:08 p.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention, two counts of violation of Adult Day Reporting. Two counts of contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Hillary Ann Leeson, 27, 1400 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 9:15 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Don Brown, 45, 900 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria, 9:22 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Adrian Lynn Runyan, 38, 1800 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 9:43 p.m. Saturday, contempt of court.
• Howard Lee Bowen, 49, 2600 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 12:59 a.m. Sunday, theft.
• Jacob Wayne Hammitt, 28, 200 block of West Willow Court, Anderson. Booked 1:46 a.m. Sunday, contempt of court, child support.
• Ronnie Delane Brooks, 57, 2200 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 2:03 a.m. Sunday, intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment.
• Kolin Dewayne Jarrett, 30, 2200 block of East County Road 67, Anderson. Booked 2:17 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Dominique Isiah Glispie, 32, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:48 a.m. Sunday, battery, injury to a pregnant woman.
• Saul Cantu, 19, 9200 block of North County Road 500 West, McCordsville. Booked 10:47 a.m. Sunday, possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Landon Patrick Hill Jr., 22, 2400 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:41 a.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and operator never licensed.
• Kerry Jacob Elder, 26, 5000 block of Stephany Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:44 a.m., sex offender registration violations and failure to appear.
Carl Dustin Blackshear, 37, 2500 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 1:17 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
