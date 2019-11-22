Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 264, total in custody 386.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Van Lanorris Wimsatt, 51, of the 3100 block of Wayside Lane, Anderson. Booked at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Daniel Carl Pierce, 34, of the 1700 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tyran Leon Gibbs, 36, of the 1500 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal confinement, residential entry, intimidation, domestic battery child present, no serious injury, strangulation, domestic battery and contempt of court.
• Jeffrey Adam Trent, 36, of the 800 block of Memorial Drive, Elwood. Booked at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, burglary and theft.
• Stefanie Renea Lacey, 37, of the 3200 block of West Anderson Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Robert Lamont Smith, 43, of the 5700 block of Apple Creek Way, Anderson. Booked at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
• Jennifer Marie Filbrun, 35, homeless. Booked 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement.
• David Lawrence Corbett, 36, 600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Rodney Harold Phipps, 52, 200 block of West 26th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
• Lucinda Ann Adams, 52, homeless, Anderson. Booked 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Rebecca Kay Needham, 49, 2500 block of East 136th Street, Noblesville. Booked 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• Derrick Lee Luzader, 51, 2400 block of Lake Street, Anderson. Booked 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, theft and fraud.
• Truxton Lee McKigney, 19, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:29 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Ernesto Rodriguez Torres, 62, 1700 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 2:28 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
