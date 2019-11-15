Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 274, total in custody 397.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• April Lee Aynes, 42, homeless. Booked 8:26 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Bryan Travis McEntire, 42, 4600 block of East County Road 100 South, Anderson. Booked 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Agie David Stonebarger, 46, 1900 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of Community Corrections.
• Kenneth Ray Jones Sr., 68, 8500 block of West County Road 550 North, Middletown. Booked 12:31 p.m. Wednesday, theft.
• Devin Grant Kepner, 34, 8300 block of Plaza Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin James McCullum, 42, 1400 block of West County Road 500 South, Anderson. Booked 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• John K Hooten, 40. 900 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Craig Alan Baker, 50, 1000 West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court, violation of in home detention and possession of methamphetamine.
• Christein Le Ann Barron, 33, 1600 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 4:57 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Joseph Alan Roberts, 28, 2800 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic offender and theft.
• Hannah Emily Price, 26, 200 block of North Eighth Street, Elwood. Booked 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Justin Dale Lewis, 21, 200 block of North John Street, Pendleton. Booked 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Fredrick Leon McCullough, 45, 1700 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, interference with the reporting of a crime; driving while suspended, prior; and contempt of court, child support.
• Kyrell Dar’tez Cole, 16, 1900 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:03 p.m. Wednesday, robbery, two counts of theft and dangerous possession of a firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.