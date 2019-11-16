Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 269, total in custody 394.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Lindsie Leri Kalisz, 30, 1800 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:36 a.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and battery, no/minor injury.
• Benancio Pizana-Salazar, 19, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 2:47 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Linda Maria Harvey, 26, 1200 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:45 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement and possession of synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Terry Lee Golday, 29, 2200 block of West 28th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:24 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Jackie Brendon Hughes, 40, 100 block of North First Street, Fairborn, Ohio. Booked 9:10 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jamere Tyrece Jones, 21, 1800 block of West Euclid Avenue, Marion. Booked 10:37 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Carl Lee Stambaugh, 62, 800 block of North Mill Street, Fairmount. Booked 10:38 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.
• Paul Nicholas St. Laurent, 31, 1700 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:13 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Allison Rose Hester, 34, 700 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:17 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Timothy Edward Kates, 38, 2400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:18 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Ryan Allen Tuttle, 33, 200 block of South Washington Street, Chesterfield. Booked 2:43 a.m. Friday, possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Caleb Scott Kennedy, 27, 300 South 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:09 a.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Holly Lynn Hardebeck, 28, homeless, Elwood. Booked 3:55 a.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
