Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 229, total in custody 277.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Vannessa Kaye Carter, 60, 100 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, shoplifting.
• Alysa Rae Childress, 29, 200 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, battery against a public safety official, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, residential entry and disorderly conduct.
• Lance William Tweedy, 38, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, four counts of violation of work release and false informing/reporting.
• Deric Joseph McCarty, 36, 200 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• Scott Michael Purdy, 43, 3300 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson. Booked 8:02 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Stacey Colleen McDonald, 44, first block of West Plum Street, Chesterfield. Booked 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Amanda Jo Burk, 30, 2700 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, residential entry with no intent of felony theft and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Christopher Lane Coots, 43, 1600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 2:33 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Dante Carl Lee, 29, 1300 block of North Gale Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Dakota Xavyer Phoenix, 20, 3200 block of Hillvue Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee. Booked 4:12 a.m. Wednesday, child molesting.
