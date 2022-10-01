Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Maarkana Lynn Smith, 27, 200 block of West Willow Street, Anderson, booked at 7:34 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Jhanika Rashelle Nance, 36, 2100 block of Atwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, probation violation and return to jail by court order.
Antonia Silva-Fernandez, 32, 600 block of Henry Street, Anderson, booked at 2:03 p.m. Thursday, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Dakoda Glenn Williams, 31, Alexandria, booked at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Robert Wayne Strader, 44, 400 block of Broadway Street, Anderson, booked at 6:24 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Derrick Michael Zentz, 22, Indianapolis, booked at 7:13 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Kevin Lee Henson, 36, 2100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 8:29 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Jessica Ann Leisure, 42, 20 block of W. 17th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:38 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Kevin Eugene Newsom Sr., 51, 1800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, two counts of non-support of a dependent.
James Jeffrey Savage, 59, 200 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson, booked at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Amulfo Toledo, 42, Indianapolis, booked at 11:23 p.m. Thursday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
Lanelle Denise Davis, 57, 700 block of High Street, Anderson, booked at 12:37 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
Tammie Deanna DeVaughn, 53, Fortville, booked at 12:40 a.m. Friday, auto theft and failure to appear.
Lamonte Joseph Culp, Indianapolis, booked at 1:25 a.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia and operator license violation.
Thomas Jason Kellams, 50, 300 block of West 4th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:31 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.