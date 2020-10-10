Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Brian Dewayne Carpenter Jr., 28, 2300 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 7:16 a.m. Thursday, possession of paraphernalia and violation of probation.
Micah Jordan Leholm, 23, 2100 block of Island Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, two counts of invasion of privacy and violation of probation.
Rheonia L. Jackson, 25, Indianapolis, booked at 10:48 a.m. Thursday, intimidation, robbery and confinement.
Derek Kylie Givens, 33, 800 block of Imy Lane, Anderson, booked at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Jamichael Rasean Poindexter, 24, 2100 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, theft of a firearm, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and violation of probation.
Cory Martez Smith, 19, Pendleton Juvenile Correctional facility, booked at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, battery against a public official.
Brett Douglas Wallace, 58, 300 block of Elva Street, Anderson, booked at 2:03 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
Jody Ray Moore, 34, 600 block of Belzer Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:27 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear, violation of probation, violation of suspended sentence, failure to return to lawful detention and theft.
Tausha Renee Avery, 41, 2000 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 8 p.m. Thursday, failure to notify authorities of a dead body, altering the scene of a death to hinder and investigation, failure to appear, violation of community corrections and hold for another jurisdiction.
David Waye Potter, 67, Cicero, booked at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Loretta Yvonne Mitchell, 50, 1300 block of Locust Street, Anderson, booked at 1:26 a.m. Friday, public intoxication.
Elizabeth Renae Vautaw, 26, Elwood, booked at 2:01 a.m. Friday, neglect of a dependent.
Jesse Duane Hardebeck, 34, Elwood, booked at 3:22 a.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia.
Jeremiah Jacob Weber, 30, Alexandria, booked at 4:32 a.m. Friday, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Bandy Lynn Brown, 35, Elwood, booked at 4:42 a.m. Friday, court commitment.
