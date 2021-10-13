These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday and Sunday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Dylan Cole Bryson, 24, 500 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:29 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Jireh Dejon Hart, 28, Noblesville, booked at 2:06 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, neglect of a dependent and possession of a handgun without a license.
Mechel Renae Nieman, 43, Elwood, booked at 6:27 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
Richard L. Goodwin Jr., 33, homeless, booked at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, residential entry and possession of paraphernalia.
Coddy Michael Dawson, 28, 1200 block of Short Street, Anderson, booked at 7:01 p.m. Saturday, escape, violation of suspended sentence and violation of sanctions.
Rachel Renea Johnson, 38, 2300 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 7:18 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation and theft.
Christopher Dahl Coffman, 53, Alexandria, booked at 7:27 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jason Daniel Lafever, 44, Chesterfield, booked at 10:47 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
Kyle David Robb, 35, 1600 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 11:21 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and hold for probation violation.
Draven Michael Pratt, 21, Elwood, booked at 1:18 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating with controlled substance in body.
Charles L. Davis, 37, Muncie, booked at 2:14 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, operator never licensed and hold for another jurisdiction.
Levi Forrest Tucker, 41, Noblesville, booked at 2:56 a.m. Sunday, nonsupport of dependent child.
Wade LeRoy Roby, 18, Elwood, booked at 8:31 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Marquis Marcelles Mitchem, 33, 1700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson, booked at 4:41 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
Michael Charles Hoagland, 56, 3400 block of Village Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, operating with a controlled substance in the body.
Summer Michelle Hall, 44, Elwood, booked at 6:21 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Treykia TaShay Jones, 26, 500 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:29 p.m. Sunday, possession of a handgun without a license and pointing a firearm.
Erica Dimas, 26, 1700 block of Delaware Street, Anderson, booked at 10:52 p.m. Sunday, public intoxication.
