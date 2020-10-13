Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 235, total in custody 280.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kory Lee Turner, 45, 1200 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 8 a.m. Friday, four counts of invasion of privacy; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and domestic battery.
• Jacob Tyler Johnson, 37, 3500 block of East Summer lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:52 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Cameron Jordan Stock, 29, 1500 block of East 43rd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:42 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• David James Davis, 32, 1400 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 12:43 p.m. Friday, theft.
• Joshua David Basey, 29, 1100 block of North 19th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:54 p.m. Friday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• James Michael Shell, 40, 2400 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 4:19 p.m. Friday, violation of probation and resisting law enforcement.
• Jeremy Scott Shepler, 37, 200 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 4:27 p.m. Friday, domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant family members.
• Ryan Michael Davis, 21, 3100 block of Autumn Ridge Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:01 p.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Robert Louis Miller III, 26, 400 block of South 21st Street, Elwood. Booked 5:47 p.m., pointing a firearm.
• Paul David Merritt, 35, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 5:54 p.m. Friday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Oscar Aguilar, 24, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson. Booked 6:48 p.m. Friday, public intoxication by alcohol.
• Autumn L. Beeman, 46, 1800 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 7:38 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Michaela Nicole Snyder, 29, 200 block of North Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 8:05 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Kyle Everett Champion, 47, 700 block of Perry Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:40 p.m. Friday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Christopher Keith St Germain, 52, 1300 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 12:19 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Matthew Wyatt Idlewine, 51, 12000 block of North Everett Drive, Alexandria. Booked 2:10 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Tyler Ray Knick, 30, 700 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 12:02 p.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Troy Michael Whitley, 23, 3100 block of East 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:55 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Kathy Lynn Webber, 42, 2700 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 8:17 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Ronnie Lee Addison, 30, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:33 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Jonathan Chase Blount, 18, homeless, Anderson. Booked 12:11 a.m. Sunday, auto theft, strangulation and robbery.
• Daniel Joseph Lavoie, 22, 1300 block of Winesap Way, Anderson. Booked 5:31 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of. 15 or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and reckless driving.
• Jed Andrew Lefever, 43, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 6:19 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Richard Lee Farrington, 56, 100 block of Golf Club Way, Longwood, Florida. Booked 7:58 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Jason Michael Webb, 46, 300 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:37 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Chantiqua Jeanice McDonald, 35, 2400 block of Northeast Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas. Booked 1:46 a.m. Monday, criminal mischief, intimidation, battery with bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.
• Josiah Daniel Mcwilliams, 33, 300 block of Anderson Road, Chesterfield. Booked 3:16 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Kelsey Kathleen McGarity, 33, 9400 block of North County Road 500 West, Muncie. Booked 3:36 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Cody Lee Wampner, 25, 500 block of Circle Drive, Fairmount. Booked 7:03 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.