Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Johnathon Lee Sizelove, 37, 1600 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:55 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Carrie Lynn Bell, 39, 100 block of East Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 10:14 a.m. Friday, harassment.
• Cherokee Marshaye Emerson, 22, 200 block of East Madison Street, Tipton. Booked 10:35 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Kyle James Beeman, 38, 800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 10:56 a.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jessica Dawn Wilson, 28, 1500 block of East County Road 1700 North, Summitville. Booked 2:56 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Corey Michael Webb, 34, 7200 block of West County Road 300 South, Lapel. Booked 4:06 p.m. Friday, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment; driving while suspended with a conviction of criminal offense; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Morgan Cynthia Walker, 29, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 4:46 p.m. Friday, forgery, theft/larceny with a value between $740 and $50,000 and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Grant Michael Lashure, 27, 500 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:54 p.m. Friday, violation of Community Transition Program.
• Chima Kimeon Odiari, 23, 1100 block of East 31st Street, Marion. Booked 7:26 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and obstruction of justice.
• Summer L. Phillips-Johns, 31, 10400 block of North Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 8:04 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Markco Martez Lee, 23, 300 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:51 p.m. Friday, three counts failure to appear.
• Ryan John Raphael, 47, 800 block of Progress Street, Middletown. Booked 9:57 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Zyrelle Marquez Williams, 18, 1800 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:01 p.m. Friday, failure to appear, possession of a handgun without a license and criminal recklessness, shooting a firearm into an inhabited structure.
• Johnnie Rayshawn Gosha Jr., 21, 3500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:28 p.m. Friday, violation of probation, failure to appear, two counts possession of a handgun without a license and criminal recklessness, shooting a firearm into an inhabited structure.
• Joseph Lee Sandlin, 37, 1900 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:05 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and nonsupport of dependent.
• Matthew Andrew Morris, 38, 2400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:03 p.m. Saturday, three counts failure to appear
• Justin Nicholas Shinabarger, 38, 2400 block of Vanbuskirk Road, Anderson. Booked 2:50 p.m. Saturday, residential entry.
• Mildred Chilynn Marquarie Hart, 25, 1600 block of East 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 4:41 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Kimberlie Dawn Griffin, 35, 100 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:58 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Shelby Lynn Hayes, 28, address unknown. Booked 5:16 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Alexis Taylor Bean, 24, 2800 block of South Franklin Street, Muncie. Booked 6:13 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Douglas Henry Johnson, 58, 1100 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 6:44 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• David Shane Polly, 49, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:34 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Autumn Rose Littell, 25, 100 block of East Tyler Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:45 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass and false identity statement.
• Margaret Ann-May Parrilla, 21, 1300 block of Sherwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:49 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear and public intoxication.
• Jennifer Joan Aviles, 41, 1300 block of Lafayette Court, Anderson. Booked 1:06 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, domestic battery, domestic battery with bodily injury and neglect of dependent.
• Montia Shavell Hill, 32, 2200 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:41 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Julian Tremayne Betts, 52, 1500 block of West Seventh Street, Marion. Booked 2:45 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Stephen Ruperto Tremaine, 32, 400 block of Ellerdale Drive, Chestefield. Booked 2:56 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Grace Michele Hittel, 57, 1400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:07 a.m. Sunday, aggravated battery and battery with serious bodily injury.
• Alan Abraham Applebaum, 44, 15400 block of Tabert Court, Fortville. Booked 5:51 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bradley W. Campbell, 60, 10200 block of South County Road 300 East, Markleville. Booked 1:10 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Herbert Christopher Montgomery, 47, 1800 block of Mimosa Lane, Anderson. Booked 2:58 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Robert E. Rusk, 61, 5000 block of Atlanta Street, Anderson. Booked 5:34 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Jason Tevis Burkholder, 53, 10700 block of South County Road 250 East, Markleville. Booked 9 p.m. Sunday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.