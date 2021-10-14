Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Markco Martez Lee, 22, 300 block of East 35th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation on in-home detention.
• Brandon Zachary Leigh, 22, Alexandria, booked at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, return to jail by court order.
• Bruce Brent Morris, 43, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of drug court.
• Courtney Renee White, 27, Elwood, booked at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, burglary, theft and false informing.
• Charles Christopher Garner Jr., 38, Plum Street, Anderson, booked at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Craig David Jackson, 38, Frankton, booked at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of bond revocation.
• Austin Joseph Welling, 24, Elwood, booked at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of contempt of court.
• Bridgytt Jean Ison, 40, 1600 block of West 20th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Dustin Wayne Atkins, 27, Knightstown, booked at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, impersonating a public servant, home improvement fraud and two counts of theft.
• Daniel Richard Finley, 45, homeless, Anderson, booked at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear, violation of probation, invasion of privacy and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Daisy Lynn Bloome, 42, Chesterfield, booked at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and failure to appear.
• Kyre Anthony Hodge, 30, Indianapolis, booked at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Bryeesha Elizabeth Scates, 24, 1300 block of Jonathon Court, Anderson, booked at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, auto theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.