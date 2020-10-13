Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 240, total in custody 284.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Mark A. Watts, 60, 1400 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 8:54 a.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Chad Michael Lennen, 47, 2100 block of Thornwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:30 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Alice Jannett Smith, 27, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 10:35 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Danny Ray Goff, 50, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:02 p.m. Monday, two counts of intimidation, two counts of domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and two counts of confinement.
• Johnnie Eurick, 58, 600 block of South 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:25 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Logan Patrick Jung, 23, 1900 block of Fowler Street, Anderson. Booked 9:17 p.m. Monday, three counts of failure to appear.
• David Lee Fields, 42, Anderson Inn, Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
