Jail Log: Oct. 14
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Mary Goodwin Delaney, 41, 1600 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Troy Lee Creamer, 44, 300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Justin Kyle Loy, 34, 1500 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily injury.
• Michael Dean Basham, 48, Wheeler Mission, Indianapolis. Booked 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Kevin Matthew Brown, 38, 1400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 11 a.m. Wednesday, false informing/reporting, battery committed with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Willie Peel Jr., 55, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, escape/violation of in-home detention and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• William Ray Griffey, 49, 600 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Karleigh Rei Cherelus Shepler, 18, 300 block of North Washington Street, Frankton. Booked 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Chastity Rochelle Bannon, 35, 500 block of south Lafayette Avenue, Frankton. Booked 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amanda Joan Keatts, 39, 400 block of East 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court, child support.
• Michael Earl Campbell, 59, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Ervin Layne Jr., 64, 100 block of Willow Lane, Anderson. Booked 10:32 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Randall Emory Scott Burgan, 32, 2800 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:11 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• James Eugene Lashure, 37, 2400 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 3:25 a.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear; three counts resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mark Willard Stutesman, 62, 500 block of Woodward Street, Lapel. Booked 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving the scene of a crime with property damage; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and legend drug deception.