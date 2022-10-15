Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jed Andrew Lefever, 45, 5700 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 10:42 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Misty Dawn Edwards, 34, 1500 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:16 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Catherine Elizabeth Bockstahler, 72, 14000 block of Platte Drive, Carmel. Booked 2:10 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Isiah Gibson, 18, 2600 block of Hale Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky. Booked 2:19 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Brandon James Donaldson, 37, 1100 block of South Marsh Street, Muncie. Booked 2:46 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Brian Alan Bromagen, 46, first block of Chris Court, Greenfield. Booked 3:16 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Aaron James McDonald, 19, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:20 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14.
• Kaelynn Lee Chandler, 19, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:20 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14.
• Jacob Wayne Swallows, 20, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 3:56 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Community Corrections, two counts felon in possession of a firearm, two counts resisting law enforcement, two counts giving a false report in the commission of a crime and two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Zachary Matthew Bussel, 50 900 block of Chestnut Street, Anderson. Booked 4:12 p.m. Thursday, two counts burglary and two counts receiving stolen property.
• Nikia Sajjad Nicks, 28, 2400 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson. Booked 4:15 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and contempt of court, child support.
• Derrick Anthony Kimbrell, 37, 100 block of West Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 5:52 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Matthew Harold Thomas Davis, 32, 1400 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 8:32 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention while in possession of a deadly weapon or bodily injury.
• Nicholas A. Mechem, 35, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:07 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and contempt of court, child support.
• Autumn Rose Littell, 25, 100 block of East Tyler Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:30 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Mark Eric Christ, 65, 3800 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:34 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Leandre Marquise McMahan-Williams, 22, 1600 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:48 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Steven Paul Hines, 46, 200 block of West Mechinic, Shelbyville. Booked 3:19 a.m. Friday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• James Patrick Abbott, 29, 900 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:30 a.m. Friday, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, driving while suspended with a pior suspension within 10 years and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.