Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 251, total in custody 295.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jessica Ruth Parker, 36, 1500 block of Tuliptree Road, Fort Wayne. Booked 9:23 a..m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jason Lee Shaw, 40, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Shawn Nathan Bixby, 41, 2000 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 11:18 a.m. Tuesday, obstruction of justice and failure to appear.
• John Raymond Minnich, 61, 700 block of West County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, battery with bodily injury and invasion of privacy.
• Gregory Scott Steffler, 43, 2200 block of West 28th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, violation of re-entry court.
• Justin Matthew Shrock, 28, 400 block of Kentucky Avenue, Tipton. Booked 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• James Ray Hill Jr., 31, homeless. Booked 12:23 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and driving while suspended/infraction.
• Steven Loyd Brinkley, 36, 600 block of South Rangeline Road, Anderson. Booked 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Casey K. Young, 19, 300 block of Laurel Street, Pendleton. Booked 1:43 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Alyssia Nicole Large , 32, 10100 block of West Indiana 18, Pennyville. Booked 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Jerry Allen Iteen, 33, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• David J. Stapleton, 46, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of legend drug or precursor and possession of methamphetamine.
• Javier Lemar Jermayne Armstrong, 23, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Dustin Michael Martin, 31, 800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe, operator never licensed and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• Morgan Tierney Bowling, 28, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 5:52 a.m. Wednesday, warrant arrest.
• Andrew Patrick Regan, 35, 10500 block of Hunters Crossing Boulevard, Indianapolis. Booked 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
