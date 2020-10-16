Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Da’Quan Leonard Tyrel Vogt, 22, 2700 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 7:41 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant family mif pregnancy known, no severe bodily injury.
• Norman Andrew Starks Sr., 18, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:56 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• David Shane Kendall, 42, 4400 block of South County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked 10:04 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
• Alfred Earl Johnson III, 40, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 12:48 a.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release and violation of probation.
• Karina Marie Rodgers, 29, 2300 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 3:03 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Aaron Lee Jarvis, 38, 1400 block of Ford Street, Lapel. Booked 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Michelle Rene Snell, 54, 1300 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, public intoxication by drugs.
• Joshua Dean Troxel , 33, 10100 block of North Indiana 18, Pennville. Booked 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Garry Truman Haight, 34, 2500 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 1:12 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
