Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Diana Lynne Brown, 37, Fortville, booked at 7:47 a.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
Bryant Keith Ashley, 32, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
Shane Tyler Mikesell, 30, Elwood, booked at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, inappropriate communication with a child.
Tasha Michelle McGuire, 32, 2100 block of County Road 150 South, Anderson, booked at 11:22 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Louis Angel Zepeda Melgar, 28, 4000 block of Clark Street, Anderson, booked at 3:46 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Colton Ray Love-Hickman, 32, 1200 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 5:44 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of failure to return to lawful detention and two counts of violation of work release.
Shane Michael Reed, 34, 2200 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:56 p.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Aaron Tyrone White, 47, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 7:29 p.m. Thursday, robbery and two counts of probation violation.
