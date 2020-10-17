Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 233. Total in custody: 279.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Terrence Leshawn Roberts, 34, 110 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:44 a.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy.
• Jacob Allen Mieth, 24, 200 block of North Bennett Street, Muncie. Booked 7:42 p.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Andrew Christopher Cunningham, 34, 500 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:36 a.m. Friday, sex offender registration violation.
• Kristopher Charles Groover, 37, 400 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 2:43 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance, false informing/reporting and possession of paraphernalia.
• Courtney Amanda Day, 43, 1700 block of South East Street, Elwood. Booked 2:44 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and three counts of failure to appear.
