Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 256. Total in custody 302.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kevin Robert Graham, 44, homeless. Booked 1:25 p.m. Thursday, nonsupport of dependent/child and contempt of court, child support.
• Allison Kaye Farren, 35, 400 block of East 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:05 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe and violation of probation.
• Jason Eldon Walker, 46, 3700 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 5:17 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Erik Ramiro Velasquez Jr., 18, 900 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 5:33 p.m. Thursday, battery with bodily injury.
• Evan Dalton Spahr, 18, 1000 block of Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:03 p.m. Thursday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner and criminal mischief with property damage up to $750.
• Casey Michelle Whitehead, 35, 2100 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 7:13 p.m. Thursday, four counts violation of drug court.
• Mark Anthony Bragg, 40, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 7:28 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• David Lee Fields, 43, 2000 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 9:57 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Shane Patrick Kerr, 22, 600 block of East King Street, Garrett. Booked 1:55 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicele with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Abed El Majid Al Oklah, 27, 400 block of Lark Court, Carmel. Booked 3:18 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cheyenne Irene Flowers, 27, 900 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:50 a.m. Friday, trafficking with an inmate; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of methamphetamine.
