Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 229, total in custody 276.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jennifer Sue Smith, 46, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, welfare fraud.
• Matthew Alan Fleener, 32, 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement, battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and violation of probation.
• Regina Michelle Summers, 42, 1000 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Narayan Thomas Trivedi, 36, 8000 block of Stafford lane, Indianapolis. Booked 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of intimidation, battery by bodily waste, public intoxication by alcohol and criminal conversion.
• Adrianna K. Lark, 1900 block of Costello Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Vincent Moody Matheny, 20, 1800 block of North County Road 800 West, Yorktown. Booked 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, theft.
• Randy Gene Hall, 41, 4100 block of Haverhill Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court, child support.
• Shane Joseph Conwell, 44, 10900 block of N. Pugh Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic violator and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility, having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Nathaniel Warren Lee, 30, 400 block of Ruddle Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of failure to appear and probation violation.
• Susie Clare Gilliland, 21, 400 block of South Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 2:07 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Juan Carlos Coronado, 20, 1300 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 3:58 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Abby Rose York, 22, 8800 block of Briarclift Road, Indianapolis. Booked 4:11 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more.
• David Anthony Lightfoot, 36, 1300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:54 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
