Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 257, total in custody 300.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• James Ray Hill Jr., 31, homeless. Booked 6:24 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeremy Michael Johnson, 43, 100 block of East Taylor Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:48 a.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
• Louis Edward Townsend Sr., 54, 2400 block of Wildwood Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:16 a.m. Friday, residential entry with no trespassing or intent of felony theft and domestic battery.
• David Wayne Hart, 52, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:03 p.m. Friday, contempt of court and operator never licensed.
• Ian Marion Francis Killion, 31, 800 block of Cottage Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:22 p.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Nicholas Keith Clevenger, 33, homeless. Booked 1:07 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Sophenia Jeanetta Whigum, 48, 800 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:59 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jeffrey Jacob Knobloch, 24, 1800 block of East 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:41 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction.
• Maresha Darnace McCloud, 28, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:42 p.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Kelsey Jo Armstrong, 30, 1000 block of Mozart Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 5:06 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jeremy Lee Castor, 43, 2900 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 5:24 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Mindy Gene Lunsford, 44, 100 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:29 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, two counts of violation of Drug Court. Resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Kaylin P. Rivers, 26, 100 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:53 p.m. Saturday, battery with bodily injury, criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement.
• Dustin Scott Morgan, 31, 2200 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 9:02 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Brice Phill Hickman, 21, 600 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 9:10 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Christy Lynn McCloud, 40, 2500 block of Philwood Drive, Speedway. Booked 1:45 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15; and reckless driving.
• Terrence Michael Doyle, 54, 2000 block of Manger Lane, Anderson. Booked 9:36 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Audrey James Austin, 31, 700 block of Lonsvale, Anderson. Booked 9:38 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
• Chelsey Lynn Smith, 25, 1800 block of Woodview Lane, Anderson. Booked 11:43 a.m. Sunday, possession of syringe.
• Adam John Dorn Sr., 55, 1800 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 12:06 p.m., failure to appear.
• Jennifer Leah Morefield, 46, 200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:49 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Diane Marie McClish, 56, 2600 block of Red Birch Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:33 p.m. Sunday, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
• Anthony Thomas Leicht, 33, 600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 3:10 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Larry Ray Beedy Jr., 24, first block of Sycamore, Orestes. Booked 5:22 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Lewis Tyrone Jones II, 27, first block of South Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:40 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear, burglary, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Joey Milton Frazer, 24, 2200 block of Chevelle Court, Anderson. Booked 5:58 p.m. Sunday, public intoxication by alcohol; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and resisting law enforcement.
• Douglas Edward Stephenson, 55, 900 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:04 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Dennis Gene Pugsley, 50, 400 block of South 10th Street, Middletown, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Devin Grant Kepner, 35, 6300 block of Plaza Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 8:52 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation and possession of methamphetamine.
• Cynthia Ann Schuyler, 34, 3500 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 2:54 a.m. Monday, violation of continuum of sanction and violation of adult day reporting.
