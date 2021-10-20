Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 241, total in custody, 305.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Guy Johns, 40, 1200 block of Fairground Lane, Elwood. Booked 10:42 a.m. Monday, stalking, intimidation and burglary.
• Jennifer Lynne Lusk, 45, first block of West Laverock Road, Indianapolis. Booked 10:45 a.m. Monday, criminal mischief with property damage of less than $750.
• Megan Maureen Alexander, 47, 600 block of Trenton Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:11 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving left of center.
• Kristina Michelle Chappell, 39, 700 block of West Howard Street, Muncie. Booked 11:14 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Vanessa Louisa Green, 43, 6200 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 11:18 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Richard Anthony Kelley, 30, 2000 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 1:06 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Cody Michael Short, 28, 400 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 1:21 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
• Cassandra Sue Schnitz, 34, 900 block of East Fort Wayne Street, Warsaw. Booked 4:24 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Anthony Shipley, 60, 1200 block of Old Glasgow Road, Scottsville, Kentucky. Booked 6:27 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• William Dean Rice, 61, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 7:05 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Nicole Elizabeth Myers, 38, first block of Plum Street, Chesterfield. Booked 9:05 p.m. Monday, auto theft.
• Misty Danielle Johnson, 39, Rockville Correctional Facility, Rockville. Booked 9:11 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Dylan Michael Saul, 28, 3100 block of Chapel Road, Anderson. Booked 11:16 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and possession of methamphetamine.
• Troy Mathew Hitchens, 40, 2700 block of South County Road 380 East, Anderson. Booked 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy with a prior conviction.
• Killian Madison Mendenhall, 24, 1600 block of Chestnut Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:54 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
