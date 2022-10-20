Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Austin Andrew Cook, 19, 200 block of East 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:29 p.m. Friday, strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and confinement.
• Julianne Hahn Craig, 54, 800 block of North 10th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:44 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jama Ann Burke, 50, homeless. Booked 5:55 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Rontez Daywaun Smith, 29, first block of West 40th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:44 a.m. Saturday, six counts failure to appear; four counts dealing cocaine or narcotic drug; two counts seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm; two counts manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine; two counts resisting law enforcement; and to counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Stacey Colleen McDonald, 46, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 5:26 p.m. Saturday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Nicholas S. Barrett, 37, Marion. Booked 6:28 p.m. Saturday, two counts dealing a Sub-Schedule I, II, II controlled substance.
• Guy Edward Taulbee, 43, 100 block of Redbud Circle, Anderson. Booked 12:59 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and interfering in the reporting of a crime.
• Lonny Eugene Scholl, 57, 2100 block of North F Street, Elwood. Booked 1:04 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Konner Dae-Allen Graddy, 24, 700 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:54 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operator never licensed.
• William Julius Davis II, 48, 5300 block of East County Road 350 South, Plainfield. Booked 10:49 a.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Kristopher Somerville, 33, 4600 block of Santa Cruz Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:56 a.m. Sunday, two counts nonsupport of dependent.
• Angela Carmela Brisker, 51, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:02 p.m. Sunday, two counts theft/pocket picking with prior unrelated convictions for theft or conversion, two counts resisting law enforcement, two counts criminal trespass, two counts failure to appear and two counts theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Jamie Adam Arnold, 47, 1800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:03 p.m. Sunday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Bradley David Martin, 51, 500 block of Dream Street, Anderson. Booked 4:07 p.m. Sunday, battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Darrel Stephen McGinnis, 18, 2500 block of East 1550 North, Summitville. Booked 5:05 p.m. Sunday, possession and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and receiving stolen property.
• Qiaira Ashlynn Nixon, 19, 600 block of Sweet Creek Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:19 p.m. Sunday, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jada Bell Wise, 19, 1900 block of Copenhager Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:20 p.m. Sunday, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.