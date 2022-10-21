Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Andrew Michael Russell, 42, 4300 block of East County Road 400 South, Anderson. Booked 2:46 p.m Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Matthew Thomas Duplock, 36, 300 block of Mill Creek Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jimmy Joe Beeman, 52, 1000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Coty Lawrence Davis, 27, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Arturo Munoz, 42, 1200 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, child molest, interfering with the reporting of a crime, domestic battery and confinement.
• Robert Lee Garney, 38, homeless, Anderson. Booked 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Dominique Isiah Glispie, 35, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Lomack Ball, 29,800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of Community Corrections and resisting law enforcement.
• Malinda Sue Lewis, 50, first block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Steven Bradley Bowling, 41, 5200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Kevin Kyle Morrow, 59, 100 block of East 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:18 a.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Juan Diego Jimenez Ortiz, 19, 4600 block of Hillside Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:08 a.m. Wednesday, operating with a controlled substance in the body, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Trevaughn Tyre King, 23, 700 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 2:49 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Joseph Allen Metz, 35, 700 block of West 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:56 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Taylor Ann Wagner, 35, 1500 block of Northcrest Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Stephen J. Caplinger Jr., 45, 1100 block of Brookline Street, Anderson. Booked 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Caleb Scott Kennedy, 30, 500 block of North 20th Street, Elwood. Booked 7:08 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lee Frazee, 54, 1600 block of Eagle Way, Ashland, Ohio. Booked 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Bobby Earl Tucker, 47, 5800 block of West Hillcrest Road, Frankton. Booked 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, two counts confinement and two counts domestic battery.