Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 249, total in custody 290.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Antonio DeJesus Solano, 31, 1600 block of Cincinnati Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:35 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Ryan Eugene Adams Sr., 45, 3600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 9:41 a.m. Monday, criminal mischief, two counts of failure to appear, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Darrell Gene Wilson, 51, 1600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:45 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Jacob Scott Glenn, 22, first block of Morse Court, Cicero. Booked 11:41 a.m. Monday, sexual misconduct with a minor, fondling.
• Thomas William Wallace, 52, 2500 block of Oakbrook Drive, Kokomo. Booked 3:33 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Da Andre Martez Rayford, 24, 2000 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:41 p.m. Monday, rape, intercourse; intimidation and violation of suspended sentence.
• Emanuel Lee Anderson, 38, 5700 block of Apple Creek Way, Anderson. Booked 5:46 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Aaron Lamont Sawyer, 50, 3500 block of North Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 7:52 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Taylor Cheree Niccum, 22, 1200 block of Maple Street, Anderson. Booked 9:29 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
