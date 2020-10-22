Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 250, total in custody 290.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jackie LeeAnn Okuly, 42, homeless. Booked 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Christein Le Ann Barron, 34, 1600 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of in-home detention.
• Christie M. Holmes, 41, 10800 block of Players Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:04 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Charles Doyle Jr., 57, 200 block of South Kirkwood, Fowlerton. Booked 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Amy Spring Hatcher, 37, 8600 block of Carefree Drive, Pendleton. Booked 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft, prior conviction.
• Dustin Shawn Rector, 32, 8100 block of Thompson Road, Indianapolis. Booked 3 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Ernest Anthony Starks Jr., 18, 2000 block of East 44th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Kristopher Lee Scott Sr., 44, 4100 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, violation of pretrial release, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Luke Cameron Shrout, 28, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, failure to appear, violation of Community Correction and violation of suspended sentence.
• Justin Edward Coots, 30, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Eldon White, 28, 5000 block of Southern Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Kyle Ashlyn Taylor Joslin, 21, 100 block of Chariot Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Tony Allen White, 39, 1100 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
