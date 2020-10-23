Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 260, total in custody 299.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Zachary Adam Clabaugh, 27, 300 block of Moulton Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, auto theft, prior conviction.
• David Earl Reese, 55, 1000 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, six counts of violation of work release.
• Jonathan Eric Andrews Sr., 48, 5000 block of Stephany Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Joseph Lee Harris, 47, 100 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Michelle Lee Fields, 47, 1700 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, robbery, battery with bodily injury, theft and failure to appear.
• Brandon Douglas Cox, 39, 700 block of South 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 8 p.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan Craig Everling, 27, 600 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Brandy LeeAnn Peek, 29, 700 block of South 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob Kristopher Jones, 23, 3500 block of Woodglen Way, Anderson. Booked 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Emily Marie Scott, 34, 5000 block of Prestwick Square, Marion. Booked 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Amy Marie Grimmett, 33, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:11 a.m. Thursday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Thomas Austin Bagnall, 31, 5200 block of Prestwick Square, Marion. Booked 12:12 a.m. Thursday, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Patricia Ann Alcantar, 39, homeless, Anderson. Booked 1:34 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a child, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brittany Leann Feaster, 30, 400 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 2:03 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Patrick Thomas Sweet, 29, 1100 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 2:11 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of a handgun without a license.
