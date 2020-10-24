Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 249. Total in custody: 285.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Aaron Mickel Emerick, 28, 500 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 8:22 a.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Roger Dale Shreve, 61, 200 block of East 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:34 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, battery committed with a deadly weapon, auto theft and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Daniel Keith Moneyhun, 41, 1700 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:04 a.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• James Wallace Myers II, 41, 1400 block of East Cromer, Muncie. Booked 12:14 p.m. Thursday, aggravated battery.
• Matthew Aaron Covey, 31, 2600 block of East Autumn Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:16 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Shannon Elisabeth Moody, 36, 100 block of Chariot Drive, Anderson. Booked 5 p.m. Thursday, habitual traffic violator.
• Jayce Alexander Beeman, 19, 700 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 6:33 p.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Amber Frances Cotton, 42, 2100 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 10:50 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Emilie Lynn Eaton, 41, first block of Lick Creek Drive, Ingalls. Booked 1:10 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Jason Arthur Schwartz, 45, homeless. Booked 4:38 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin Lee Jarboe, 32, 15200 block of War Emblem Drive, Noblesville. Booked 5:12 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael Shemo, 39, homeless. Booked 5:16 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
