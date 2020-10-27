Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 265, total in custody 300.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Barry Stephen Bogart, 53, 1800 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 1 p.m. Friday, battery on another person with bodily injury.
• Steven Eugene Weaver, 47, 2300 block of Fawn Circle, Anderson. Booked 1:26 p.m. Friday, operator never licensed and domestic battery.
• Tressa Diane Deines, 23, 1800 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:07 p.m. Friday, failure to appear, escape and violation of suspended sentence.
• Miles Andrew Koomler, 29, 1300 block of South Tennessee Street, Muncie. Booked 5:21 p.m. Friday, two counts violation of pretrial release.
• James Anthony Watson Jr., 41, 1900 block of Tamarack Road, Anderson. Booked 6:12 p.m. Friday, failure to appear, strangulation, domestic battery and residential burglary/breaking and entering.
• Keith Leon Parker, 60, 2200 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 8:21 p.m. Friday, contempt of court, child support, operator never licensed, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Justin L. Wylie, 33, 10800 block of South Rodd Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:03 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Taylor Scott Whetsel, 24, 2100 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 11:27 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Daniel James Hayes, 26, 100 block of West Central Way, Pendleton. Booked 2:29 a.m. Saturday, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Gary Lynn Davis, 61, 400 block of Enchanted Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:50 a.m. Saturday, child molest and child molest, statutory rape.
• Thomas Neil Barker, 48, homeless. Booked 7:50 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher.
• Charles Edward Jefferson, 24, 800 block of West Seybert Road, Pendleton. Booked 10:18 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement.
• Bridget Cole, 36, 400 block of North Gate Circle, Rochester. Booked 10:41 p.m. Saturday, two counts burglary, two counts methamphetamine, two counts possession of syringe, two counts possession of a legend drug or precursor, two counts of embezzlement with a value up to $750 and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Aaron Michael Joseph Cole, 34, 1700 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 11:24 p.m. Saturday, two counts of burglary, two counts possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of syringe, two counts possession of a legend drug or precursor, two counts of embezzlement with a value up to $750 and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Angel Marie Baker-Holten, 31, 2400 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 11:53 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
• Natalie Renee Carter, 43, 4400 block of Brian Road, Anderson. Booked 12:30 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
• Michelle Linn McKinnon, 31, 100 block of Gregory Drive, Pendleton. Booked 12:58 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Damon Lamont Mitchell, 45, 800 block of North Guinevere Drive, Marion. Booked 4:20 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and two counts of reckless driving.
• Andrew Lee McGuire, 20, 1500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:48 a.m. Sunday, obstruction of justice; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with a controlled substance in the body; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; resisting law enforcement; and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• William Eugene Glesing III, 38, 6600 block of West Crosstrail, New Palestine. Booked 3:39 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Ashlee Kayla Pierce, 37, 1300 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 9:22 p.m. Sunday, possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance and public intoxication by drugs.
• David Lee Chappell Jr., 25, 2500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 9:39 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Charity Lynn Galindo-Montes, 39, 2700 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 1:31 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Lisa Marie Mason, 36, 100 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:20 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
