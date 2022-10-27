Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Thursday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Shannon Nicole Dollar, 37, 1500 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 7:40 a.m. Thursday, three counts failure to appear and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Danielle Lee Wills, 37, 1000 block of Country Manor, North Vernon. Booked 4:03 p.m. Thursday, nonsupport of dependent.
• Ryan David Devore, 38, 800 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:14 p.m. Thursday, violation of Drug Court.
• Christina Dawn Hawkins, 42, 3500 block of River Park Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:18 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Eric Tyler Troutman, 37, 1200 block of Flint Court, Anderson. Booked 5:35 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Mary Geneva Steele, 34, 3300 block of Loral Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:07 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court, child support and nonsupport of dependent.
• Ashley Rachel Likens, 31, 7800 block of West County Road 400 North, Frankton. Booked 7:32 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Lyndsey Leigh Belt, 36, 600 block of South Maple, Greentown. Booked 8:09 p.m. Thursday, two counts possession of methamphetamine; two counts maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance; two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Bobby Earl Tucker, 47, 5800 block of West Hillcrest Road, Frankton. Booked 10:29 p.m. Thursday, confinement and two counts domestic battery.
• Cara Diane Johnston, 20, 400 block of East 15th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:34 p.m. Thursday, disorderly conduct.
• Terrance Derrell Goree, 53, 1100 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:36 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Philip Jerome Wilson III, 35, 17000 block of Hand Road, Huntertown. Booked 11:50 p.m. Thursday, residential entry.
• George Panfilo Alcantar, 20, 9900 block of North County Road 900 West, Elwood. Booked 7:27 a.m. Friday, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Daelyn Sylvester Jackson, 22, 800 block of West 15th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:42 a.m. Friday, forgery.
• Michael Allen Holloman, 63, 4000 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, Booked 9:54 a.m. Friday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Shelly Anne Gray, 57, 1000 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Kevin Lee Henson, 36, 2100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 11:04 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Shannan Kathleen Dailey, 36, 7200 block of West County Road 1500 North, Elwood. Booked 11:44 a.m. Friday, two counts violation of Drug Court.
• Stashon Dionte Fuller Sr., 38, 6500 block of Paramount Springs Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:22 p.m. Friday, contempt of court, child support.
• Heather Ann Tucker, 49, 2000 block of Wagon Wheel Court, Anderson. Booked 3:28 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• David Rudolph Ruffner, 47, 2100 block of North Drexel Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:43 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jacob Todd Patterson, 26, Anderson. Booked 4:34 p.m. Friday, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle.
• Charles Stephens Parnell, 34, 800 block oif Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:23 p.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14.
• Celia Isabell Ramundo-Mena, 38, 2900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:25 p.m., failure to appear.
• Michael Charles Hoagland, 57, 3400 block of Village Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:03 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Dustin Sonny Cook, 34, 800 block of River Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 7:14 p.m. Friday, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Kristina Gwen Scott, 49 12400 block of North County Road 700 West, Elwood. Booked 3:16 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Jannifer Rose Sells, 44, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:18 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
• Siara Nicole Whisnant, 22, 200 block of Brookview Court, Anderson. Booked 12:08 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Teresa Durham Falcione, 61, 2300 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked 12:22 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jesse Ray Jones, 30, 5200 block of Sweetwater Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:42 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jerome Haynes Jr., 30, 1400 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 4:20 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, intimidation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Brandon Lee Hofmann, 42, 400 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:21 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Taylor Wayne Rardin, 29, 2900 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 10:50 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Dillon Michael Strong, 31, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:02 p.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct.
• Rodney Jerrett Rice, 32, 2700 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 1:04 a.m. Sunday, possession of syringe, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Elisa Jackson, 19, 1000 block of Nordale Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Booked 3:11 a.m. Sunday, operator never licensed.
• Derrick Anthony Kimbrell, 37, 100 block of West Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 10:21 a.m. Sunday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Jordan Tyler Agnew, 37, 100 block of Ranike Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:55 a.m. Sunday, two counts operator never licensed.
• Kevin Scott Thompson, 51, 200 block of South Black Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:29 p.m. Sunday, two counts contempt of court and two counts nonsupport of dependent.
• Trey’vione Donte Howard, 28, 200 block of North John Street, Pendleton. Booked 9:21 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and theft/shoplifting with a value up to $750.
• Jackie Deleana Earls. 41, 2300 block of Franklin Street, Anderson. Booked 1:35 a.m. Monday, violation of pretrial release.
• Peter C. Mudd, 65, 2500 block of South Rangeline Road, Anderson. Booked 9:51 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Marian Lee Pena, 30, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood, Booked 10:23 a.m. Monday, nonsupport of dependent.
• Devin Glen Stephens, 27, 3500 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 10:54 a.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Trent Michael Wright, 31, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 1:55 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Jason Anthony Smith, 46, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:31 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Rashad Olauwon Broadnax, 33, homeless, Anderson. Booked 4:31 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
• Darrian Linsey Hardy, 43, 700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:55 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Dianna Faye Nicely, 48, 100 block of West Elbert Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:09 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Gregory Dwayne Smith Jr., 34, 100 block of East Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:50 p.m. Monday, refusal to identify self when stopped for infraction/ordinance and public intoxication.
• Alexys Page Mount, 32, 2400 block of East Indiana 38, Markleville. Booked 10:51 p.m. Monday, intimidation, criminal mischief with a loss between $750 and $50,000 and resisting law enforcement.
• Michael Anthony Lawless, 39, 2800 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 11:05 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Jason Keith Bailey, 52, 3200 block iof South County Road 200 East, Chesterfield. Booked midnight Monday, domestic battery.
• Michael Anthony Demercede II, 24, 1600 block of Village West Drive, Greenfield. Booked 2:58 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.
• Raymond Leonard Phillips III, 21, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Jackie Danniel Delong, 40, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, nonsupport of dependent.