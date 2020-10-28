Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 261, total in custody 295.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Timothy Carl Spencer, 54, 500 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 8:59 a.m. Monday, violation of pretrial release.
• Charles Lee Copus Jr., 50, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 11:26 a.m. Monday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Joseph Alan Roberts, 29, 2800 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 1:32 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, two counts of violation of suspended sentence, escape, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and habitual traffic violator.
• Kory Lee Turner, 45, 1200 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 1:54 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Jordan Alexander Pruitt, 20, 1001, South B Street, Elwood. Booked 7:44 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, criminal mischief, theft from a motor vehicle with value up to $750 and operator never licensed.
• Jerome Haynes Jr., 28, 1400 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of probation violation and two counts of contempt of court, child support.
• Regina Michelle Summers, 42, homeless, Anderson. Booked 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, burglary.
• Sarah Alexandria Henry, 38, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Chad Allen Weileman, 35, 18000 block of K Street, Elwood. Booked 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
