Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor views the case and files official charges.
• Joseph Kent Wolfe, 50, Westville Correctional Facility, Westville. Booked 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, murder.
• Terry Harvey, 56, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Troy Dale Conn, 48, 1000 block of Shelby Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 6:44 p.m.Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Angela Carmela Brisker, 50, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and theft/shoplifting with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion.
• Earl Lindsey III, 38, 800 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Thomas Gene Birge, 52, 700 block of South 28th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating with controlled substance in the body and possession of paraphernalia.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.