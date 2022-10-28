Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Michael David Horton, 43, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
Byron Devon Harris, 19, Pendleton Correctional Facility, booked at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, battery, serious bodily injury; released to another jurisdiction.
Nathaniel Jeffers, 40, Pendleton Correctional Facility, booked at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, aggravated battery; released to another jurisdiction.
Scottie Edward McLean, 49, Pendleton Correctional Facility, booked at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, assisting a criminal; released to another jurisdiction.
Dallas Alton Wilson, 25, Pendleton Correctional Facility, booked at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, battery against public safety official; released to another jurisdiction.
Travis Wayne Perrine, 36, 200 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, child molest and child solicitation.
Eric Christopher Corn, 31, 1700 block of Mockingbird Lane, Anderson, booked at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a syringe, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Dana Jay Whitaker, 28, Markleville, booked at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, six counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated; two counts of neglect of a dependent; two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; two counts of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or more; and two counts of operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Ian Michael Mix, 35, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, nonsupport of a dependent and probation violation.
Cherisa Lee Elsten, 32, Frankton, booked at 2:21 a.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Mark Jacob Vetter, 39, Muncie, booked at 3:54 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine.