These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Zachary Thomas Woolums, 28, 500 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Anthony Wayne Harris, 31, 600 block of Gene Gustin Way, Anderson. Booked 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, misdemeanor battery.
• Roy James York, 41, 3500 block of Woodglen Way, Anderson. Booked 10:49 a.m. Tuesday, violation of Drug Court.
• Kayla Marie Koons, 31, 14300 block of West Heather Lane, Daleville. Booked 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Benjamin Franklin Thomas Lane, 38, 200 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Tequilla Janisa Lee Simpson, 34, 200 block of Hedrick Street, Van Buren. Booked 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, child molest; performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor; providing obscene material to minors; child molest, statutory rape; and two counts of neglect of dependent child.
• Jason Lee Shaw, 40, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, criminal mischief.
• Brian Jeffrey Harrison, 33, 200 block of West Walnut Street, Frankton. Booked 8:02 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brooklyn Ciara Parnell, 22, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 1:03 a.m. Wednesday, pointing a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license, operator never licensed, obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.
• Joshua Andrew Treadwell, 30, 3700 block of Screech Owl Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, attempted murder.
