Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Rachel Madeline Louise Hartsock, 26, 2000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Britney Case, 31, Muncie, booked at 1:29 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and hold for another jurisdiction.
Raymond Paul Hannah, 48, Pendleton, booked at 1:33 p.m. Thursday, two counts of nonsupport of a dependent.
Charles James Enyeart, 33, 100 block of Magnolia Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Cedric Lamont Reed, 32, Indianapolis, booked at 10:31 p.m. Thursday, two counts of unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.
Roger Dewayne Chandler, 39, 2600 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 11:25 p.m. Thursday, two counts of habitual traffic violator, two counts of identity deception, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of nonsupport of a dependent, three counts of probation violation, four counts of violation of community corrections.
James Stephen Turner, 37, 600 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:08 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.