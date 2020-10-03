Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 224. Total in custody: 269.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Stephanie Marie Hernandez, 19, 1800 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 7:05 a.m. Thursday.
• Clayton Wilbur Davidson, 37, homeless. Booked 7:06 a.m. Thursday, criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Jill Ranae Goodman, 35, 600 block of South Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:58 p.m. Thursday, two bond revocations.
• Lizabeth Marie Arnold, 37, 1100 block of West 15th Street, Muncie. Booked 3:54 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Chance Ross Allan Carper, 39, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 5:24 p.m. Thursday, sex offender registration violation, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Community Corrections.
• David Eric Boyd, 51, 100 block of Dearborn Street, Tipton. Booked 6:02 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Stevie Marissa Bloyd, 25, 6800 block of North County Road 800 West, Elwood. Booked 6:39 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and failure to appear.
• Joshua Gene Sexton, 40, 400 block of West Drive, Richmond. Booked 8:16 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Alfred Earl Johnson III, 40, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:57 p.m. Thursday, refusal to aid an officer.
• Kelly Ann Ford, 57, homeless. Booked 12:58 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
