Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 251, total in custody 294.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Bonnie Jo Hathaway, 67, 17300 block of Cayuga Drive, Westfield. Booked 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, theft with a value of up to $750.
• Parresha Rochshonna Samuels, 38, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft with a value up to $750.
• Trevion Lamont Hurns, 24, 2200 block of Webster Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, forgery and theft.
• Sierra Danyal Woods, 24, 2200 block of North Webster Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, forgery and theft.
• Charles Douglas Keller, 53, homeless. Booked 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Devan Lynette Phillips, 30, 2300 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Damien Antoine Lewis, 39, 2500 block of Jefferson Street, Gary. Booked 7:37 p.m. Wednesday, public intoxication by alcohol.
• Vaughn Eugene Pratt Jr., 28, 100 block of West Jefferson Street, Tipton. Booked 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of violation of Drug Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.