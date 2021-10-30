Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Brad Boellner, 38, Indianapolis, booked at 1:26 a.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Lacie A. Scott, 38, Fairmount, booked at 2:37 a.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Merrill James Powers III, 45, New Castle, booked at 9:33 a.m. Thursday, stalking, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
Devin Grant Kepner, 36, Indianapolis, booked at 10:52 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, escape and three counts of probation violation.
Hannah Brayal Creech, 26, Alexandria, booked at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, neglect of a dependent child.
Ricky Allen Jordan Jr., 40, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 6:34 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and violation of work release.
Tina Lynn McGuire, 45, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Mason Carter Haskett, 20, Summitville, booked at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Alfred Earl Johnson III, 23, 1300 block of West 6th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:13 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, two counts of probation violation.
Sarah Katherine Havens, 33, Elwood, booked at 9:33 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Charles Edward Roberts III, 37, 1100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 9:56 p.m. Thursday, escape and two counts of hold for work release.
Renita Kay Hunt, 50, Muncie, booked at 10:10 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
Samuel Martin Ramos, 53, 2600 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 10:46 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
Donte Cardillis Randolph, 29, 1800 block of East 8th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:17 a.m. Friday, leaving scene of property damage accident and hold for another jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.