Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Keith Lydell McCotry, 49, 4300 block of Wolf Paw Lane, Anderson, booked at 10:11 a.m. Thursday, theft.
Jason Patrick Hilligoss, 33, 100 block of Kim Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:41 a.m. Thursday, possession of controlled substance, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, three counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, series violent felon in possession of a firearm and habitual traffic violator.
Raphael D’Anthony Williams, 21, 1200 block of Louise Street, Anderson, booked at 12:21 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Arman Dalmquist Alexander, 22, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
Jessica Marlene Francis, 40, 5400 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 4:57 p.m. Thursday, two counts of battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and warrant from Edgewood Town Court.
Brian Keith Chase, 53, 3000 block of Mounds Road, Anderson, booked at 5:11 p.m., Thursday, two counts of violation of pre-trial release.
