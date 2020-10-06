These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• CoryRon Kellogg, 34, Muncie, booked at 12:29 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Carly Jane Piidcock. 27, 2300 block of East 40th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:29 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Darqwez Lamar Williams, 28, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 5:12 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, possession of a scheduled drug, theft, and failure to appear.
• Daniel Carl Pierce, 35, Elwood, booked at 5:22 p.m. Friday, several warrants.
• Penny Ann Neville, 44, 2400 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 8:08 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Haley Marie Carson, 23, Pendleton, booked at 8:13 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of drug court.
• Stephanie Lynne Cosner, 41, Alexandria, booked at 1:05 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts of domestic battery.
• Kayle Marie Alfrey, 27, homeless, Anderson, booked at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Michael Shane Fuller, 26, Muncie, booked at 1:53 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operator never licensed, hold for probation violation.
• Rodney Lee Wilkerson, 37, Elwood, booked at 2:12 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Brady Charles Cogswell, 34, 1600 block of Hill Street, Anderson, booked at 2:28 a.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Chad Edward Burnett, 18, Elwood, booked at 3:39 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe, operator never licensed.
• Alexis Renee Cone, 20, Wabash, booked at 4:08 a.m., Saturday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of a syringe.
• Dannielle Erin Covington, 35, Elwood, booked at 4:25 a.m. Saturday, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.
• Estella May Wills, 32, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
• Charles Edward Roberts III, 36, 2500 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:29 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, probation violation.
• Joseph Daniel Knifley, 30, Fortville, booked at 7:21 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Carlos Maliekdesean Neal, 28, 700 block of Henry Street, Anderson, booked at 7:24 p.m. Saturday, child molest.
• Jami Danielle Johnson, 32, 4900 block of Southview Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, possession of a syringe and probation violation.
• Jason Alan Garner, 40, Pendleton, booked at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, two counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of failure to appear, residential entry, criminal mischief and probation violation.
• Jeffrey Alan Edens, 54, 2200 block of Bramble Way, Anderson, booked at 10:34 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Randy Lee Watson, 45, 1300 block of Lafayette Court, Anderson, booked at 1:11 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Dakota Nathaniel Kelly, 4700 block of North County Road 100 West, Anderson, booked at 3:48 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lyle B. Steele, 62, 1200 block of East 31st Street, Anderson, booked at 3:52 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and pointing a firearm.
• Kyara Shanyce Wright, 30, 5000 block of Asbury Court, Anderson, booked at 4:19 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lisa Kay Surber, 55, 3000 block of Mounds Road, Anderson, booked at 11:34 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Troy Lee Creamer, 42, Elwood, booked at 2:42 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Austin Christopher Broshar, 26, Alexandria, booked at 5:36 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and criminal mischief.
• Shawn Michelle Horock, 49, 300 East, 300 North, Anderson, booked at 8:17 p.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Lindsey Michelle Imel, 35, Whitestown, booked at 1:19 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christoher Adam Perry, 40, Elwood, booked at 1:21 a.m. Sunday, manufacture/dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and probation violation.
• David Eugene McLemore Jr. 42, 1100 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 6:08 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, battery on a corrections officer and disarming a law enforcement officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.