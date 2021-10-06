Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 235. Total in custody 301.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ronald Eugene Keesling, 61, 2100 block of North County Road 975 West, Shirley. Booked 10:33 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Andrew Patrick Regan, 36, 10500 block of Hunters Crossing Boulevard, Indianapolis. Booked 10:41 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Darrian Linsey Hardy, 42, 1300 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 10:45 a.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence and failure to return to lawful detention.
• William Eugene Dickerson, 64, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:18 a.m. Monday, sex offender registration violation.
• Taqunia Maria Moore, 41, 2300 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 12:46 p.m. Monday, theft/larceny of property valued between $750 and $50,000.
• Steven James Clark, 50, 7200 block of New Augusta Road, Indianapolis. Booked 1:20 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Robert Eugene Wilkerson, 47, 4300 block of Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:13 p.m. Monday, public intoxication.
• Kaitlin Marie Rigdon, 29, 2500 block of East Tenth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:39 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Amber Dawn Kelley, 39, 5700 block of South Scatterfield Road. Booked 5:36 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jeremy Luke Reed, 41, 9500 block of West County Road 500 North, Elwood. Booked 6:16 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Dustin Lee Roecker, 32, 200 block of North Johnson Avenue, Bloomington. Booked 6:56 p.m. Monday, battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• Bret Glen Short, 58, first block of Skyview Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Justin Dewayne Jones, 45, 1700 block of South Liberty Street, Muncie. Booked 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Rachel Nicole Wise, 40, 2100 block of West 76th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
