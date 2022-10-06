Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 259. Total in custody: 362.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dakota Daniel Johnson, 23, 2800 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:45 a.m. Friday, failure to appear and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Donald Russell Shannon-Patterson, 54, 2000 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 12:38 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Vatravion Adonnis Steen, 18, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:12 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jerry Morgan III, 60, 1300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:47 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy with a prior conviction and invasion of privacy.
• Jacob Lee Hearn, 26, 6400 block of North County Road 50 East, Sharpsville. Booked 3:49 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Trevor Joseph Lane, 24, 4700 block of Southern Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:14 p.m. Friday, child solicitation.
• Brian Eugene Pierce, 39,1600 block of B Street, Anderson. Booked 4:35 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Eric Michael Hamilton, 43, 2700 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:44 p.m. Friday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Kyle David Overby, 32, 1300 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:53 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ty’Quan Raymon Watson, 27, 2500 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:33 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Darrell James Murdock, 58, 200 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:59 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua Eberhard, 32, 600 block of Howard Avenue, Arcadia. Booked 3:54 a.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violator.
• Betsy Jo Milburn, 47, 1900 bock of McKinley Avenue, Columbus. Booked 6:15 a.m. Saturday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Johnathon David Pitts, 37, 2900 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 7:11 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Shawn Michael Shirley, 31, 300 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:36 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, possession of syringe and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years,
• Joshua Beau Dale Shanks, 30, homeless. Booked 6:54 p.m. Saturday, violation of Community Sanctions.
• Dakota Allen Boyle, 21, 1400 block of Wilson Street, Boonville. Booked 9:47 p.m. Saturday, violation of Community Sanctions.
• James Robert Hayes II, 56, 8500 block of West Thorn Tree Road, Muncie. Booked 1:38 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0,15% or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Ruben Ramirez-Sanchez, 22, 5900 block of Harsin Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 2:28 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0,15% or greater.
• Steven Lashaun Wilson, 44, 500 block of Marine Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:44 a.m. Sunday, violation of Community Sanctions.
• Jerald Ashley Jr., 27, 1800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:01 a.m. Sunday, violation of Community Sanctions.
• Elijah Robert Owens, 18, 200 East 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:15 p.m. Sunday, leaving the scene of a crash with injury; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; resisting law enforcement; resisting law enforcement; dealing schedule IV controlled substance; possession and dealing Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; no valid driver’s license.
• James Allen York, 38, homeless, Anderson. Booked 5:39 p.m. Sunday, burglary, confinement, residential entry, theft from a building with a value up to $750, interfering with the reporting of a crime and criminal trespass.
• Megan Renea DePirro, 35, first block of South Mustin Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:15 p.m. Sunday, reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jose Hernandez-Gomez, 24, 9400 block of Ellin Street, Anderson. Booked 10:24 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operator never licensed.
• Ken Lamar Zigler, 57, 200 block of Poplar Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:43 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
•Jhanika Danielle Marie Ash, 31, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:20 a.m. Monday, two counts battery with bodily injury, two counts criminal mischief with less than $750 damage and two counts residential entry.
• Melinda Sue Ousley, 32, 700 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:18 a.m. Monday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and two counts operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Jory Tyree Thomas, 23, 2300 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:37 a.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, strangulation with no/minor injury, interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy.