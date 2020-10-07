Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Monday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Desiree Hollenback, 37, 1600 block of B Street, Anderson, booked at 1:17 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Kayla Ann Bennett, 29, 2900 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 1:20 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• John David Woodard, 40, Marion, booked at 1:42 p.m. Monday, fraud interfering with a drug screen and probation violation.
• Deaundre Amorite Twilley, 23, Muncie, booked at 5:39 p.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, operator never licensed and failure to appear.
• Ambre Pickel, 40, 700 block of East 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:05 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Rachelle Re’nee Herbert, 46, Muncie, booked at 6:14 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Benjamin Lee Brewer, 38, Pendleton, booked at 6:54 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Xavier Lee Wilson, 19, 3500 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:19 p.m., Monday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Cody Michael Frederick Allen, 19, Elwood, booked at 9:49 p.m. Monday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Tony Ray Trent, 53, Elwood, booked at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, four counts of failure to appear.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.